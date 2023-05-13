Clifford Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,626,794 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 132.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,850,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626,794 shares during the quarter. Pitney Bowes comprises approximately 3.3% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

NYSE:PBI opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $540.94 million, a PE ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.96.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $834.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.66 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 400.08%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

