Clifford Capital Partners LLC Buys 34,672 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,672 shares during the quarter. HNI accounts for 1.5% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 0.43% of HNI worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HNI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HNI during the first quarter worth $201,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HNI by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HNI by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in HNI by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in HNI by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HNI. StockNews.com began coverage on HNI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

HNI Stock Up 0.8 %

HNI stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.92. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $479.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.26 million. HNI had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

HNI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 43.39%.

HNI Profile

(Get Rating)

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.