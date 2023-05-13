Clifford Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,228 shares during the quarter. NCR comprises about 4.0% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 0.41% of NCR worth $13,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in NCR by 103.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after buying an additional 1,245,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NCR by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,366,000 after purchasing an additional 953,677 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 559.5% in the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 852,707 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,395,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,090,000 after acquiring an additional 679,713 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of NCR by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,645,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after acquiring an additional 634,800 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Price Performance

Shares of NCR stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

