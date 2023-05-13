Clifford Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,102 shares during the quarter. Sealed Air accounts for 2.7% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Sealed Air worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $5,471,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 193,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.