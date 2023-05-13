Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

CBGPY stock remained flat at $23.26 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.4932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on CBGPY. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($14.13) to GBX 950 ($11.99) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.14) to GBX 1,150 ($14.51) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.77) to GBX 1,200 ($15.14) in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,110.00.

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.