Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
CBGPY stock remained flat at $23.26 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $27.96.
Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.4932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Close Brothers Group (CBGPY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.