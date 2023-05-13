Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.60. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 14,974 shares trading hands.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 58,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

