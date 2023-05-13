CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

CME Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.95. The company had a trading volume of 862,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $212.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.