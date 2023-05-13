Coastline Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,950,620 shares of company stock worth $18,767,388 and have sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day moving average is $86.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.