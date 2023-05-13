Coastline Trust Co Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after acquiring an additional 530,655 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.68. The stock has a market cap of $153.40 billion, a PE ratio of 414.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

