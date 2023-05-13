Coastline Trust Co Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $135.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.21. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

