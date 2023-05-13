Coastline Trust Co Reduces Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in RPM International were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at $1,036,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RPM International by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 30,407 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in RPM International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 125,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM International Price Performance

RPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

RPM stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Stories

