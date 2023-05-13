Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,700 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.46.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $203.26 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.