Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys Shares of 9,230 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

