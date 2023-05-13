Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Sysco were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 58.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

