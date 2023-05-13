Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.6% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PEP stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.07. 552,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,377,834. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

