Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.