Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 200 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 12.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 42.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. UBS Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

NYSE MTB opened at $111.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

