Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

CL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.98. 3,211,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,190. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

