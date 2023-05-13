Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $36.75. 2,883,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420,365. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.21. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 24,217.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 64,661 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 568.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 479,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 407,433 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 810,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

