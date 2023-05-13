Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Up 21.2% in April

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 296,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNXC has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of CNXC stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.74. 640,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $84.03 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.18.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.