Conflux (CFX) Market Cap Reaches $725.00 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000937 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $725.00 million and $80.70 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,883.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00299795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00568878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00067610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.37 or 0.00421629 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003710 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,878,503,589 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,878,298,679.6249976 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.25113348 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $140,000,064.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.