Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the April 15th total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 836,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Performance

CNXA stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Friday. 124,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,152. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. Connexa Sports Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $2.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Connexa Sports Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,018,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.04% of Connexa Sports Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies, Inc designs and develops portable, affordable ball launchers, and other practice equipment solutions for all ball sports. It provides tennis players of all ages and ability levels the opportunity to practice anywhere and at any time. Its patented technology offers a ball launcher built into a wheeled trolley bag, which allows the user to control the speed, frequency, and elevation of balls.

