Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,858,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the April 15th total of 2,497,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.74.

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 1,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $3.61.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $254.83 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0219 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently -6.45%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

