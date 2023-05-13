Credit Suisse Group Cuts Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $55.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.13.

NASDAQ GH opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 242.65% and a negative net margin of 145.61%. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Guardant Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

