CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.91

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.91 and traded as low as C$15.39. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$15.78, with a volume of 151,470 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.91.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

