DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) CEO Javier Rodriguez Sells 16,916 Shares

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DaVita Trading Down 2.0 %

DVA traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.37. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $103.36.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.49% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.