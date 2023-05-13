Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Down 17.6% This Week

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002067 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.29 million and $390,289.29 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

