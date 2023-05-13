Dawn Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $795,528.90 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002064 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.21 million and approximately $795,528.90 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

