DeltaFi Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $7,200.07 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

