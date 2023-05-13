Dempze Nancy E Has $2.27 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for 2.2% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,060 shares of company stock worth $8,248,427 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AptarGroup Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $120.79. 168,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,315. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day moving average is $111.72. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

