Dempze Nancy E Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.7% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HD. Cowen lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.96.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $290.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,438,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,592. The company has a market capitalization of $294.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

