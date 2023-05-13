Dempze Nancy E Sells 103 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Dempze Nancy E lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $235.59. 46,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,578. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $250.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.