Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the April 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DPSGY shares. HSBC lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.03.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Price Performance

Shares of DPSGY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 49,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28.

Deutsche Post Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 21.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.3989 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.