dForce USD Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,073.32 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.46 million and approximately $1,073.32 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,483,953 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01193429 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,075.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

