Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £8,262.72 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,624 ($45.73) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.72 ($10,426.15).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 236 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,508 ($44.26) per share, with a total value of £8,278.88 ($10,446.54).
- On Friday, February 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 236 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,499 ($44.15) per share, with a total value of £8,257.64 ($10,419.74).
Diageo Trading Down 2.3 %
DGE opened at GBX 3,534.50 ($44.60) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,616.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,633.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,265.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,363 ($42.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,973 ($50.13).
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
