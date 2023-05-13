Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £8,262.72 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,624 ($45.73) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.72 ($10,426.15).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 236 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,508 ($44.26) per share, with a total value of £8,278.88 ($10,446.54).

On Friday, February 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 236 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,499 ($44.15) per share, with a total value of £8,257.64 ($10,419.74).

Diageo Trading Down 2.3 %

DGE opened at GBX 3,534.50 ($44.60) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,616.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,633.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,265.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,363 ($42.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,973 ($50.13).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Diageo

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DGE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($33.44) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($56.78) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($59.31) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($64.35) to GBX 4,890 ($61.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,985.71 ($50.29).

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

