Dicker Data Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:DDR)

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Dicker Data Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.08.

Get Dicker Data alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$8.23 ($5.60) per share, with a total value of A$58,334.24 ($39,683.16). In other Dicker Data news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$8.23 ($5.60) per share, with a total value of A$58,334.24 ($39,683.16). Also, insider Mary Stojcevski bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$8.01 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of A$28,017.50 ($19,059.52). Insiders purchased a total of 55,588 shares of company stock valued at $446,202 in the last 90 days. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.