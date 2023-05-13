Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000,000. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $229,000.

NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.35. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $26.41.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

