Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,671,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,105 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.74% of CVS Health worth $901,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $68,180,000 after purchasing an additional 130,279 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $68.58 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.