Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,573,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $515,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kroger by 9.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Kroger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.57.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.