Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 163.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,737 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of DFIC opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

