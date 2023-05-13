DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $16.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DISH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded DISH Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.86.

DISH Network Stock Performance

DISH Network stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $23.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 150,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,177,360.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Further Reading

