Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the April 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Down 0.0 %

DSGR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.99. 10,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.82. Distribution Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a market cap of $992.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group ( NASDAQ:DSGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $328.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 307.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

Featured Articles

