Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHCNL stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. 24,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,235. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

