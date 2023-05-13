DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

DRDGOLD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 485,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,932. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 74,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 52,334 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 207.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 608,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 410,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 356,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 58,142 shares during the period.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

