DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
DRDGOLD Stock Down 0.1 %
DRDGOLD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 485,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,932. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.
Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD
About DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DRDGOLD (DRD)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.