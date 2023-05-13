Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after buying an additional 330,402 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 242,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 224.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,994,000 after purchasing an additional 205,470 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EMN opened at $78.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.