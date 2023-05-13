eCash Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $521.90 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,938.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.32 or 0.00420671 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00129598 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00024008 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000430 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,386,429,673,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,386,460,923,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars.
