Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDIT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. 1,801,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,274. The stock has a market cap of $660.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Insider Activity at Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 52.94% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,497 shares of company stock worth $72,252 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.