EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the April 15th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

OTCMKTS ELCPF remained flat at $5.15 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

