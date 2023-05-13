Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,653 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,430 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,440 shares of company stock worth $3,171,066 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.21.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

