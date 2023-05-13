Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Embecta Stock Up 6.1 %

EMBC traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 805,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,010. Embecta has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.44. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Embecta will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,781.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Embecta by 493.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Embecta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Embecta by 853.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Embecta by 728.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

